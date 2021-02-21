An independent village funeral directors has closed after more than 70 years.

The family-run William Roberts & Sons Funeral Directors, has been a key part of the community in Bottesford since the 1930’s.

But now funeral director Marion Roberts has decided the time has come to retire.

Marion Roberts. (44440369)

Speaking from her home this week, Marion praised her late father-in-law, who she worked alongside for more than 25 years before he passed away in 2009, aged 92.

She said:”William Roberts (Bill), was my mentor and guide and gave me the courage to carry on when he was no longer able to and he trusted me with the business he started back in the late

1930’s.

“I have met some lovely people and families, who have become friends. There are many people to thank, who have worked for us. I simply could not have managed without them. There are too many to name, but they know who they are.”

M. A. Mills Funeral Service (44452893)

Marion has seen many changes within the industry over the years.

She added; “People are much more aware of what they want now and families havemore of an input into funeral arrangements.”

The mum-of-two is now looking forward to being able to spend more time with her family.

She added: “It will be a large step to take, but I will be able to spend more time with my family and in the garden and I may even become “a lady w ho lunches.”

The business has been handed into the capable hands of Michele, Tony and their son James Mills at M. A. Mills Funeral Service, Radcliffe-on-Trent.

Marion added: “Having known Michele and Tony Mills both personally and professionally for nearly 20 years, I feel assured that they will continue to preserve the good name and reputation that has taken both Bill and myself a lifetime to achieve.”

“ They are a similar, small, independent family-owned funeral service with their office and chapel of rest located only 20 minutes away from Bottesford.

“They will always be available to offer advice and guidance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”