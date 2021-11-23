A Grantham funeral director and his wife enjoyed the privilege of taking part in the Lord Mayor’s Show in London last week.

Robert Holland and his wife Michelle were invited to take part in the procession which traditionally makes its way through

London every year.

The couple could be distinctly made out in the parade as they took part by walking alongside a motorcycle and sidecar which is occasionally used by the business for funerals.

Robert Holland and wife Michelle with their motorcycle and sidecar ready to take part in the Lord Mayor's Show. (53269289)

Mr Holland was invited to take part because he is a member of the Worshipful Company of Upholders, one of the ancient Livery Companies of the City of London. Upholder is an ancient term for upholsterer and centuries ago they would perform many different jobs including that of an undertaker.

Mr Holland said that Michelle was the first female funeral director to take part in the Lord Mayor’s Show, which is the oldest continuous running parade in the world.

He said: “I am very proud to be a liveryman and it was an honour to take part in the show.

“I am particularly proud of my wife, being the first lady funeral director to take part.”