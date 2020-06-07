Home   News   Article

Grantham funeral directors replace care home's stolen gazebos

By Tracey Davies
Published: 16:30, 07 June 2020

Staff at a Grantham funeral directors came to the aid of a care home by replacing its stolen garden gazebos.

Jason Price, of Price and Son Independent Family Funeral Directors in Castlegate, purchased two new gazebos and delivered them to The Old Hall, in Billingborough, last week.

Jason said: “I heard that theirs had been stolen and it made me angry that anyone could steal from old people.

