Staff at Robert Holland Funeral Directors, in St Catherine’s Road, Grantham, have been showcasing their new black face masks.

The masks have been made by Susan Garrett, of ‘Sewing by Sue’.

Robert Holland said: “All of our team will be wearing face coverings to protect the mourners and themselves when on funerals. It’s still the same friendly faces and fantastic team behind the masks. My only exception is when I am taking a service. We just wanted to let people know how we will look when they see us on funerals.

The team at Robert Holland Funeral Directors.(42697943)

"Everyone has been very supportive and we remain committed in supporting families however we can.”