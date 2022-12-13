A Grantham funeral directors is supporting the foodbank to help them give out Christmas presents to children.

David Holland Funeral Directors, based on London Road in Grantham, is acting as a drop off centre so people can drop off presents which will be handed to the Grantham Foodbank.

Ruth Boulton, funeral service arranger and volunteer coordinator for Grantham Foodbank, said: "David Holland is proud to support Grantham Foodbank by asking for children’s Christmas presents to be donated which can be given out to families in crisis this Christmas and who are unable to afford presents for their children."

David Holland Funeral Directors on London Road, Grantham. Photo: Google Street View (61292305)

The funeral directors are also selling memory pins which resemble a robin for £2.50 and £1 of each pin sold will be donated to the foodbank "in their work to feed families at this difficult time," added Ruth.

The Robin memory pins (61292496)

Presents need to be handed in by Friday, December 16.