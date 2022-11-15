A Grantham funeral business is calling on people to make donations which can be given to children as Christmas presents by the foodbank.

David Holland wants people to donate unwrapped Christmas presents for a child which can be given out at Grantham Foodbank when a family with children collect a food parcel.

The business is also asking for donations of wrapping paper and Sellotape so the parents can wrap the presents themselves.

Manager Brian Hanbury at Grantham Foodbank. (43218005)

In October alone, 142 children were supported through Grantham Foodbank, and it is these children, from families in food crisis, who will be going without Christmas presents this year.

David Holland, on London Road, is open from 9am to 4pm, Monday to Friday, for donations to be dropped off.

It is also raising funds for Grantham Foodbank be selling its robin memory pins. These are £2.50 each, with £1 from each sale going to the foodbank.