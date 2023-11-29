A Grantham funeral directors will be holding a service to remember loved ones.

David Holland Funeral Directors will be holding the service on Tuesday, December 12, at St John’s Church, in Spittlegate at 7pm.

The service will be led by Father Clay Roundtree.

David Holland Funeral Directors on London Road, Grantham. Photo: Google Street View

Ruth Bolton, funeral service arranger, said: “Christmas can be a difficult time of year for many and particularly for families who have lost a loved one recently and are facing their first Christmas without them.

“David Holland Funeral Directors are holding a Service of Memories for the families who have had to use their services in the past year, but also for anyone who has lost a loved one, whether recently or not.

“They want to give families an opportunity to take a break from the frantic rush of preparing for Christmas and come together to remember their loved ones, whose names will be read out, and light a candle in their memory.

“There will also be an opportunity to write on a memory star and hang it on our memory tree.”