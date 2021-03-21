A funeral directors established only three years ago, that delivers a personal yet professional service, was recognised for its efforts in 2020.

Price & Son Funeral Directors was awarded Best New Start-Up at this year’s Grantham Business Awards.

With the business now in its third year, managing director Jason Price was “truly humbled” to receive the award after a testing year for the industry.

Staff at Price and Son funeral directors in Grantham. (45250472)

The business, as well as providing a personal service for families, has also stepped up to help the local community. In June 2020, Jason purchased two new gazebos and delivered them to The Old Hall care home in Billingborough, to replace ones that had been stolen.

The category judge, Michael Hardy Business Doctor,highlighted Price & Sons’ focus on a personal service.

He said: “A service that everyone will need but no one wants has led Jason and his family to focus on a personal service where everyone cares and is dealt with individually. Investment has continued with a new vehicle in place and staff training, too, to allow a second funeral director to be promoted in 2021.”

Jason Price, managing director of Price and Son Funeral Directors. (44149115)

Jason went into more detail about what it meant to win the award and the business’ aims going forward.

How did it feel to win the award after a tough year?

I was astonished to have won in light of the other incredible businesses in the category. For us the award means that what we do and how we do it has been recognised and we are incredibly proud. Winning this award has been sensational, we cannot thank the judges and all those who voted for us enough. We are truly humbled.

Why do you think the business stood out to the judges?

I hope the judges saw the passion and attention to detail we put in to our business, but moreover that it is much more than a business, it is our life!

We have put all of our heart and soul into creating the finest family run funeral business.

Tell us a bit about what you do as a business?

What we do is we run a funeral business, but it’s how we do what we do.Ask our families how we make them feel.

“People will never remember the things we do, but they will always remember how we make them feel”. Each funeral is the most

important we have ever done or will ever do, and for us each family that entrusts a loved one to us is incredibly humbling.

How have you adapted since Covid?

The Covid-19 pandemic has put additional pressures on us as a business. Ensuring the safety of all the staff with additional PPE and ensuring that the pressures placed on them don’t affect their mental well-being has been paramount.

In addition, we have had to adapt the way we help our families at the most difficult of times,trying to balance the safety of staff and our families has been challenging. Lastly, this pandemic has been heartbreaking for so many and we have tried to do whatever we can to ease the pain and suffering so many have gone through.

Hearing the stories from families and helping them through it has been the

greatest honour.

What are your plans for the coming year?

The business continues to grow. We have this year bought two new vehicles, additional equipmentand more premises to support our growing business.

With this comes additional training and new staff to ensure our standards of service and commitment to our families never drops below the incredible benchmark that we have set for ourselves and the industry.

How have your staff/team risen to the challenges?

My team are just incredible. The pressure they have been under has been great but all of them deservemedals for their tireless dedication and commitment to families.