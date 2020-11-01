A Grantham funeral directors has unveiled its poignant new window display to mark Armistice Day.

The windows of Robert Holland Funeral Directors, on St Catherine’s Road, have been filled with poppies and bathed in red lighting.

The moving display also includes soil the team brought back from the battlefields of Passchendaele when they visited Flanders Fields in Belgium last year, to pay their respects to the one million soldiers from more than 50 different countries who were wounded, missing or killed in action at the site during the First World War.

Robert Holland Funeral Directors have unveiled their window display.(42924166)

The funeral directors are selling poppies and ‘Remembrance Robins’ in the run up to Remembrance Sunday in support of the Royal British Legion, which is set to lose thousands of pounds in lost poppy sales this year. The window display will be on show until Thursday, November 12.