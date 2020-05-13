Home   News   Article

Grantham funeral directors unveils new window display as tribute to 'heroes'

By Tracey Davies

Published: 12:32, 13 May 2020
 | Updated: 12:33, 13 May 2020

A Grantham funeral directors has unveiled its new window display as a tribute to all the “heroes during the current pandemic.”

Staff at Robert Holland Funeral Directors, in St Catherine’s Road, have decorated their windows with an animal scene.

Robert Holland said: “The display is to show our appreciation for all the heroes from all walks of life. This includes the NHS staff, shopkeepers, supermarket staff, delivery drivers and postal workers, refuse collectors, cleaners, emergency services and health care staff, teachers, chefs, groups and volunteers, friends, family, carers and neighbours. Even the animals have come down from the Hills and Hollows to say thank you.”

