A Grantham grandad has been laid to rest with a funeral inspired by his favourite TV show.

Derek Mavir, who lived in Grantham for the last 32 years, sadly died on June 29, aged 84.

His funeral, which took place on Tuesday, August 29, featured a replica of the famous Only Fools and Horses three wheel van, as this was Derek’s favourite TV show.

Katie Harvey, Derek’s granddaughter, said: “It was a very sad day for us all.

“Grandad loved Only Fools and Horses so as a tribute to him, me and my brother Ashley got him the three-wheeled van to lead him on his final journey.

“He always left people with a smile on his face, so it was only fitting that his final journey did too.

“Grandad really was the best.”

Derek was born in February 1939 in Workington, Cumbria.

His first job was working in a fair, then working in the mines and then he joined the Army.

Derek "loved" Only Fools and Horses.

This was all before he began working on farms which was “by far his favourite job”, added Katie.

He married his first wife, Katie’s grandmother, in 1967 and they had one child together, Katie’s mother.

His first wife sadly died when Katie’s mother was 12 years old.

The famous Only Fools and Horses three-wheeled van featured in Derek's funeral.

After moving to Grantham in 1991, he then met his second wife and they later got married.

Derek loved to spend time in the Prime Comfort shop, in Market Place, and also spent his Saturdays at Grantham Market near the potato store.

He was grandad to five grandchildren, including Katie, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Katie added: “Grandad was a very loved man.

“He was an amazing dad, grandad and even better great-grandad.

“Everyone who met him loved him.”

The famous Only Fools and Horses three-wheeled van featured in Derek's funeral.

Alongside the famous three-wheeled van, flowers formed as Del Boy, also known as Derek Trotter, were featured in Derek’s funeral.

The family wanted to say the “biggest thank you” to Chris Auckland and everyone at Robert Holland Funeral Directors for “going above and beyond” for the funeral.

They also wanted to thank Owen from Lincolnshire Only Fools and Horses Trotter Van Hire, and also Glen Esk Flowers.