To celebrate National Biology Week, people can join in a Fungal Foray at Twyford Woods, near Colsterworth, later this month.

Alongside expert Jane Ostler, an experienced mycologist with a wealth of fascinating stories about fungi, visitors will get the change to find and identify fungi as part of an annual autumn survey in these well-established woods on Sunday, October 16, from 10am until 12.30pm.

The event is held jointly between the Royal Society of Biology and the junior part of the RSPB Explorers and Wildlife Trusts, Wildlife Watch.

Darcey Dunne and fungi (59800221)

As the woodlands are full of pine, broadleaved woods and old meadow, the habitats are right for many different kinds of fungi to be found.

There are 102 different kinds listed for the woods and a record number of 92 different species.

The woods are also famous for featuring in the BBC series, Dr Who.

Fungi (59800136)

People are encouraged to bring cameras, wellington boots and wet wipes.

Visitors can also join the group in the pub afterwards for hot soup, in the White Lion, Colsterworth.

For more information contact organiser Marianne Overton at Marianne.overton@biosearch.org.uk or by calling her on 01400 273323 or 07920 235 364.

Jane Ostler who will be attending the event. (59800189)

The event will cost £1 per head or by donation to the local wildlife group for children, West Kesteven Wildlife Watch and RSPB Explorers.