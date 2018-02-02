Furious ‘nun’ thrown out of Grantham High Street cafe

A 73-year-old woman was escorted out of a Grantham cafe for dressing up as a nun.

Rhi Clark, of Denton, was handing out flyers to promote the upcoming production of Sister Act, by Harrowby Singers amateur musical society, when she claims that she was told to leave Cafe Bleu on the High Street.

Rhi, who has been a member of Harrowby Singers for 24 years, said: “We wanted a way to promote the show and what better way than to get in full character? There were six of us dressed as nuns and we spent the morning handing out flyers to shops and businesses in and around town. Everyone was very welcoming and happy to see us. The public and shop staff loved seeing us all dressed up in our habits and veils.”

But not everyone was quite so welcoming.

After visiting a number of shops on the High Street, Rhi and another member from Harrowby Singers arrived at Cafe Bleu.

Rhi said: “We had literally just stepped through the door when a man from behind the counter shouted, ‘Get out. No religion’ at us. Before I even had chance to explain what we were actually there for, he had stormed over and turned me around before pushing me out the door. I was in that much shock, that I didn’t really know what to do, so I just turned around and said ‘Bless you my child’.”

After the initial shock, Rhi was left angry and upset.

She added: “The other nun with me was really embarrassed. It is her first show and she was a bit shook up. Although we were only dressing up, does it mean that I would not have been served if I was a real nun?”

A spokesperson for Cafe Bleu said: “We were really busy on that morning and the place was full up. We didn’t know what the nuns were there for and we didn’t want them disturbing the customers.”

Harrowby Singers will be performing Sister Act: The Musical, from Wednesday to Saturday (February 7 to 10) at St Wulfram’s Church. With powerful gospel music, dancing and a truly moving story, tickets for the highly anticipated production are selling fast.

Get your ticket from St Wulfram’s Church, Cinderella’s or www.eventbrite.co.uk