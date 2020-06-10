Home   News   Article

Further £150 to be knocked off bill for Grantham people receiving council tax benefits

By Marie Bond
Published: 14:42, 10 June 2020
 | Updated: 14:45, 10 June 2020

Residents who receive council tax support may receive a further reduction of £150 in their bills for 2020/21.

The additional money is aimed at supporting those already eligible for help under the Government’s Council Tax hardship scheme to further help residents facing financial difficulties during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Cabinet member for finance and resources Councillor Adam Stokes said: “This is welcome news which means that some of the taxpayers who are entitled to the relief will have nothing to pay for this year.

