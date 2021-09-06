Further covid death recorded in South Kesteven
Published: 09:23, 06 September 2021
| Updated: 09:25, 06 September 2021
Another death from covid has been recorded in South Kesteven.
Over the weekend, one more death within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test was recorded in the district.
This follows an influx of deaths in the past month with the total now standing at 281.
A number of covid cases in care homes could be the reason for a higher number of deaths in the district, according to a Public Health professional.