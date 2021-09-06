Home   News   Article

Further covid death recorded in South Kesteven

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 09:23, 06 September 2021
 | Updated: 09:25, 06 September 2021

Another death from covid has been recorded in South Kesteven.

Over the weekend, one more death within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test was recorded in the district.

This follows an influx of deaths in the past month with the total now standing at 281.

Coronavirus test. Photo: iStock
A number of covid cases in care homes could be the reason for a higher number of deaths in the district, according to a Public Health professional.

