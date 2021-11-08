A further fatality from covid has been recorded in South Kesteven at the weekend.

It is the sixth death to be recorded in the district during the past week.

The latest fatalities bring the total number of people in the district who have died within 28 days of a positive test to 293.

Covid-19

In South Kesteven, the infection rate remains just above the national average with 412 cases per every 100,000 people.

The area with the highest infection rate in the district is Market Deeping.