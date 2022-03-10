The latest covid data shows further deaths have been recorded and there has been a significant drop in people testing for the virus.

Figures released by Public Health England, show that one death was recorded in South Kesteven on Monday with a further one on Friday last week. Data is no longer released on the weekends.

This brings the number of fatalities within 28 days of a positive covid test to 326 for the district, eight of which have been recorded in the past month.

Covid-19

The number of people testing positive for the virus continues to drop with the seven-day infection rate standing at 367 cases per every 100,000 people.

Although, only about nine per cent of the district’s population has tested for covid in the past week after the ‘living with covid’ plan came into force.