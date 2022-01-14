One more covid death has been recorded in the area during the past few days.

In South Kesteven, a further death within 28 days of a positive covid test has been recorded, according to figures released by Public Health England yesterday (January 13).

The latest fatality brings the number of deaths recorded in the district to 312, up from 311 on Tuesday (January 11). The previous week also saw a rise in fatalities with a further four deaths recorded in South Kesteven

Covid-19

The latest fatality brings the number of deaths recorded in the district to 312, up from 311 on Tuesday (January 11). The previous week also saw a rise in fatalities with a further four deaths recorded in South Kesteven

The district's seven-day infection rate has dropped slightly, standing at 1,482 cases per every 100,000 people, down from 1,575 on Tuesday.

In the past week 2,122 people have tested positive for the virus with 29,092 cases recorded throughout the pandemic.