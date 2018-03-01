Further op cancellations at Grantham

The United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, which runs Grantham Hospital, has cancelled all non-emergency operations today and tomorrow.

The trust also issued a statement this morning, giving advice on how people can keep well during to current cold snap and not place too much burden on health services.

The trust says the weather has prevented many staff from going to work, though it is using emergency 4x4 vehicles to help staff get to work in critical areas.

Chief operating officer Mark Brassington said: “To protect the safety of our patients, today (Thursday 1 March) and tomorrow (Friday 2 March) ULHT is unfortunately cancelling all non-urgent outpatient clinics and operations. Many of our staff haven’t been able to get into work due to the adverse weather conditions and we don’t want patients to risk their safety by travelling to one of our hospitals for a routine appointment.

“People who have an outpatient appointment at any of our hospitals today or Friday should not attend unless it is urgent which is for a two week wait appointment, radiotherapy, renal or oncology services. If you are unsure, please call the contact number on your letter for advice.

“People who have an operation scheduled are being contacted if their operation has been cancelled, but we are cancelling all operations that are not emergency surgery.

“We will rearrange all appointments as soon as it is safe to do so”.

“To help cope, we are redeploying outpatient staff and non-clinical staff to wards and theatres. We are also using emergency 4x4 vehicles to help get staff to work in critical areas.

“Please stay safe and keep away from hospitals unless it is an emergency. Getting to our hospitals is tricky and the conditions may be treacherous.

“Our A&Es are busy treating very sick patients or patients who are badly injured. To help ease pressures on A&Es, we urge everyone to think twice before they go to an A&E – if it’s not serious or life threatening, you shouldn’t be there. Call NHS 111 for advice”.

“Please consider whether you may be able to self-care your condition through over-the-counter medicine, staying warm, hydrated and through resting.​ You can receive further help and advice on what the best remedy is for you, from your local walk-in pharmacy.

“Alternatively, ring NHS 111 and you will be put through to a Lincolnshire clinician who, if necessary, can book you an appointment at your local GP practice.”

The ULHT satement added: “We will publish further updates on Twitter @ULHT_News and Facebook @unitedlincolnshirehospitalsnhstrust.”