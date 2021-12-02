A further section of the A1 has been closed following a three-vehicle accident.

There is queuing traffic on the A1 both ways between the B1174 Great North Road (Marston turn-off) and Sewstern Lane (Long Bennington south junction).

There is congestion to the A52 at Grantham for northbound traffic, with delays of up to 30 minutes.

The A1 between the B1174 Great North Road (Marston turn-off) and the petrol station is still closed following an earlier two-vehicle collision.

It was shut at around 6pm and is still affecting traffic between Newark and Grantham.