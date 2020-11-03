A Grantham book store faces an uncertain future after the Prime Minister announced England would be going into a second national lockdown this week.

Community Books in Welby Street, which raises money for local good causes, will be forced to close tomorrow (Wednesday) until 'at least' next month.

Owner Nean Asher fears the closure will have a "devastating" effect on the business.

She said: "It is so sad to learn that we have to close again. Our community needs us now more than ever and our future is so uncertain.

"We are aiming to post photos of all our stock on our Facebook page 'Community Books Ltd' for people to order and thanks to a volunteer we are able to offer free local delivery on orders over £5.

"We have to try something because we still have full rent to pay on the business property without thinking of anything else.

"It's been a struggle to do it up to now so I fear this could have a devastating effect on my business and many other small businesses."

Nean set up Community Books in November 2006 and has raised thousands of pounds for local good causes.

