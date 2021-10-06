Thousands of people visited St Wulfram's Church to see the art installation Gaia as part of the church's Metanoia Climate Festival with hundreds sharing pictures of their visit online.

The seven-metre wide globe was suspended within the church offering amateur and professional photographers a chance to get creative with the centrepiece and its historic backdrop.

Gaia, by artist Luke Jerram, uses Nasa imagery to show the world from a unique perspective. Pictures across Instagram show how visitors were just as keen to find their own unique angle on the globe, with the time of day and light inside and outside the church making differences to the pictures.

Gaia. (51813386)

Among the visitors and guests was David Martin, from Grantham, who was at the festival as part of the RiverCare BeachCare stand.

David, who shares his photographs on Instagram as Lightroom74, said: "Gaia is very impressive and moving, showing not only the beauty of the earth but how fragile it is."

Yoga instructor Stefan Cunnington, who posts online as activebalanceyoga_UK, described seeing the giant globe as "beautiful and humbling".

"(It's) better than just seeing a map. Fascinating to see how huge Antarctica is, how most of the inhabited areas are so up north, how large both Africa and Australia are. I enjoyed it, and I am sure the children enjoyed the visit there, too."

Emma Lilly Thomas, an artist from Herefordshire who now lives and works in North London visited with her partner and his mother who lives nearby. Emma's art plays with and references spheres, planets and space so she was keen to see Jerram's Gaia too.

"We thoroughly enjoyed Gaia and it was an absolute delight to see inside St Wulfram's."

She like others is now hoping to see the Moon installation which was previously in the church in 2018.

Museum of the Moon in St Wulfram's Church. (51955102)

But for visitor, Sarah Marie, it was seeing the Moon three years ago that had encouraged her to come along.

"I enjoyed seeing the artwork (Gaia). I'd seen the Moon when it visited a few years ago as part of Gravity Fields."

That was echoed by Instagram user Daisy Jane. She added: "I love the large scale exhibitions in the church, I went to see the moon three years ago and chuffed that we got the Gaia exhibition here."

And it seems that more large-scale art shows will be forthcoming.

Fr Stuart Cradduck, Rector and Rural Dean of Grantham, St Wulfram's said: "The weekend was a great success with over 5000 people attending engaging with the various stall holders and gazing in wonder at the installation of the world.

"This marks the beginning of our autumn and winter programme events and we look forward to continuing to welcome the people of Grantham back into their church."