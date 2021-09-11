The annual gala at Caythorpe was a big success at the weekend.

Organised by Laura Leeds and Carole Atkinson, it was officially opened by Simon Farr of The Red Lion in the village.

The dog show, hosted by Roberta Hall, proves very popular with seven classes and a best in show.

Tug of war at Caythorpe Gala. (51045525)

A range of vintage games were well received with many artisan stalls attracting lots of visitors.

Tribute band ABBA stars arrived ready for 1pm and we’re warmly greeted by an eager audience.

In a hotly contested tug of war, there was the battle of the pubs, the Red Lion v The Waggon and Horses with the Waggon progressing to the final. The Army Veterans fought against the current champions, PGL, and were victorious! The final was the veterans against PGL with the veterans just pipping PGL across the line.

Barbara Phelps, Albert Phelps and Deanna Hammond on the cake stall at Caythorpe Gala raising money for the playing field committee. (51044811)

The veterans also won the annual football match against Caythorpe FC.

A second appearance by ABBA Stars was greeted with a Spitfire fly-by with three or four loops of the field.

PGL provided children’s games in the main arena before the grand raffle was drawn and the Gala came to a close.

Caythorpe Gala organisers Laura Leeds and Carole Atkinson. (51044929)

Laura said: “Hours of planning and organising go into the Gala and to see so many people coming and enjoying themselves makes it all so worthwhile. We’ve already rebooked a number of stalls for next year as they enjoyed it so much, so we’ve already started planning Caythorpe Gala 2022!”

Carole added: “We’d just like to thank everyone who made the day so enjoyable. Our aim is to raise funds for the upkeep of our fantastic playing field and this year we also supported MacMillan Cancer Support. Details of our profits will be published in our local village magazine News & Views when the have been finalised.”