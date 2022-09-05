Caythorpe Gala flashes back to 1940s and 1950s as part of Arnhem weekend celebrations
Published: 17:02, 05 September 2022
| Updated: 17:02, 05 September 2022
The Caythorpe Gala was held at the weekend as part of the village's Arnhem weekend celebrations.
On Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4, Caythorpe played homage to the 1944 Battle of Arnhem - after the 216 Signals Regiment were billeted in Caythorpe - across a weekend of celebrations.
The Caythorpe Gala took place on the Saturday, where visitors enjoyed music by Kelly Ann, a 1940s and 1950s fancy dress competition, a brand new dog show and much more.