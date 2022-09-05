Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Caythorpe Gala flashes back to 1940s and 1950s as part of Arnhem weekend celebrations

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:02, 05 September 2022
 | Updated: 17:02, 05 September 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

The Caythorpe Gala was held at the weekend as part of the village's Arnhem weekend celebrations.

On Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4, Caythorpe played homage to the 1944 Battle of Arnhem - after the 216 Signals Regiment were billeted in Caythorpe - across a weekend of celebrations.

The Caythorpe Gala took place on the Saturday, where visitors enjoyed music by Kelly Ann, a 1940s and 1950s fancy dress competition, a brand new dog show and much more.

Armed Forces Grantham Human Interest Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE