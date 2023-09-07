The sun shone down on a popular annual event at the weekend, which was described by organisers as “a phenomenal success”.

Arnhem Weekend in Caythorpe is steeped in tradition and sees the village come together with the 216 Parachute Signals Regiment to celebrate a special bond.

Caythorpe Gala was held on Saturday, followed on Sunday by a parade of soldiers and veterans to St Vincent’s Church for a special service.

The tug-o-war at Caythorpe Gala. Photos: Scott Armsworth, 324 Motorsport

Gala organisers said visitor numbers were significantly up on last year “with so many happy, smiling faces”.

It was opened by “local celebrity gardener” Alan Mason, who was followed on to the stage by singer Mia Dodds. Performances were also given by 1940s singers The Dream Belles and Zoe Pettit.

Caythorpe Gala 2023. Photo: Scott Armsworth, 324 Motorsport

The gala is organised by Carole Atkinson, Daz Martin and Peter Leeds, led by Laura Leeds. There were vintage games, marquees filled with local artisan crafts, welly-wanging, a dog show judged by trainer Sarah Dalton with regiment officers as guest judges, and a display of stock cars by local racers Leigh and Imogen Dixon.

Walkabout Goats from Fulbeck and Tattershall Farm Park’s birds of prey drew in the crowds.

Alan Mason opens the gala, organised by Peter and Laura Leeds, Carole Atkinson and Daz Martin, pictured.

A traditional tug-o-war had the crowds cheering on defending champions The Veterans and The Red Lion in the initial round. PGL then took on 216 Squadron, losing the best-of-three. The veterans faced the squadron in the final, with the squadron leaving as champions.

PGL provided children’s games in the main arena while The Dream Belles sang their second set, ahead of a raffle being drawn.

Meanwhile, soldiers provided a range of activities, including an assault course, bouncy castle and have-a-go grabbing with an army vehicle.

Caythorpe Gala 2023. Photo: Scott Armsworth, 324 Motorsport

Laura said: “The gala team’s year-long vision came to fruition. We are growing year on year and every year, and when we talk to our community it’s always ‘the best gala ever’!

“We love planning, organising and delivering this event; seeing people happy and smiling is why we do it.”

Caythorpe Gala 2023. Photo: Scott Armsworth, 324 Motorsport

The gala drew to a close at 4pm but many stayed for a drink at the Caythorpe and Frieston Sports and Social Club until their evening entertainment commenced.

Organisers thanked all those involved in the gala, including volunteers, stallholders, local businesses, PGL and the 216 squadron.

Caythorpe Gala 2023. Photo: Scott Armsworth, 324 Motorsport

Carole added: “Community is at the heart of everything we do, it’s about delivering this fun event to the village and celebrating our rich history with the 216 Parachute Signal Squadron.”

The connection between Caythorpe and the squadron was remembered on Sunday with a parade of soldiers and veterans to the church, where a service was held.

Caythorpe Gala 2023. Photo: Scott Armsworth, 324 Motorsport

They looked back to when the village accommodated the majority of what was then the 1st Airborne Division’s Signal Regiment prior to its assault on Arnhem in September 1944.

Caythorpe Gala 2023. Photo: Scott Armsworth, 324 Motorsport

A luncheon was provided by the Army at Caythorpe and Frieston Village Hall with the Waggon & Horses and the Red Lion also welcoming the soldiers through their doors before they headed back to base.