GALLERY: Jo Jingles shares virtual music lesson with children and elderly of Grantham
Published: 07:00, 02 May 2020
Residents of a Grantham care home joined a musical movements group for children via video call.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Andreas Alkiviades, has been running his Jo Jingles music and movement group virtually on the video calling app Zoom.
The lesson, aimed at children aged between three months and five years, was also shared with care home residents at Maple Leaf Lodge, in Beacon Lane.
