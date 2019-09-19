Gallery of pictures shows how Grantham's past was brought back to life during Heritage Weekend
Hundreds of people visited historic buildings and venues around Grantham over the weekend during the popular annual Heritage Open Days festival.
The event was part of a national initiative to give visitors free access to places and establishments, many of which are not normally open to the public.
Five historic locations in Grantham opened to the public throughout the weekend including St Wulfram’s Church, its tower and treasures.
