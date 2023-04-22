Two exhibitions have opened at art gallery earlier this week.

The Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, in Corby Glen, opened its next two exhibitions on Wednesday (April 19) and this will run until Wednesday, May 10.

These include Scuplture - From Stone to Clay, by John Crampin, and Paintings by Valerie Rath.

John Crampin will be showing his ceramic pieces. (63661098)

John Crampin is a Lincolnshire sculptor, who uses locally-sourced stone to create organic and abstract pieces, alongside model works in clay for casting in resin or bronze.

The exhibition will feature some of his ceramic pieces.

Valerie showcases a collection of colourful oil paintings, done in an impressionist style which celebrated the beauty of flowers and still life.

Valerie Rath celebrates the beauty of flowers and still life. (63661092)

Her garden is the main source of her inspiration, from the vibrant pink roses near to her door, to the unwanted white daisies.

The gallery is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from noon until 5pm.

Admission is free.