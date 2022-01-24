A gallery is set to host the winner of Kirstie's Handmade Christmas with an exhibition and workshop.

Kooroon Gallery, Bottesford, will exhibit the work of pewter artist Sharon Dickinson, from Eaton, from February 4-6.

Sharon won the wreath making episode of Kirstie's Handmade Christmas 2021 on Channel 4. Olga, the wreath making judge, said: "The skill and the craftsmanship is just out of this world. It's metal but it somehow just feels really organic, it's amazing.”

She originally trained as a silversmith and jeweller at De Montfort university, and added Pewter to her repertoire some 20 years ago after seeing the work of Margaret McDonald Macintosh in Glasgow.

Sharon’s work is influenced by folklore and plant life, the sinuous curves of Art Nouveau and complex patterns of Art Deco. Last year and this coming year she is invited to exhibit at Pewter Live in the City of London.

At Kooroon she will have her pewter mirrors, handing and jewellery as well as new collage work with hand made collage papers from her Goddess Series.

The workshop on hand made collage papers will be held on Saturday, February 5.

There is a £20 charge, and booking is essential. All materials are provided.