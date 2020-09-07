Grantham Town have confirmed that a member of its playing squad who had come into contact with a family member with COVID-19, has been tested negative for the virus.

A statement on the club's website says that this means tomorrow's pre-season friendly with Spalding United will go ahead as planned.

The club said it would like to thank the officials and players at Alfreton Town for their understanding and cooperation regarding the postponement of their game at short notice on Saturday .The club said it also thanked supporters for their understanding on Saturday as events happened quickly.

South Kesteven Sports Stadium, home of Grantham Town FC.

Chairman Darren Ashton said: "Saturday's postponement wasn't a decision taken lightly, especially only hours away from kick-off, but given the protocols and procedures in place, it was the correct - and only - decision to take for all parties. However, it was great to see supporters popping in for a drink in the refurbished bar."

The club also passes on its best wishes to the player's family member who had tested positive and wishws them a speedy and healthy recovery.

For those supporters who purchased tickets for the friendly against Alfreton Town, tickets will be automatically transferred to Tuesday night's game.

However, if they would like a refund, they should email commercial@granthamtownfc.com and this will be arranged.

