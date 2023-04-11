A garden centre has revealed plans to install solar panels which will reduce the carbon footprint of the business.

Belton Garden Centre, in Grantham Road, has submitted an application to install solar panels on the roof of the centre.

The scheme as a whole would generate 180kW of electricity to meet the energy demands of the business from a renewable source.

Belton Garden Centre A607 junction. Image: Google (45821995)

This would reduce the carbon footprint of the business.

The Garden Centre is based in the former formal walled gardens of Belton House that were established in the 1800s.

The application said: "The assessment of historical significance concludes there will be no harm to, or loss of significance to heritage assets."