Garden centres reopen their doors to customers in Grantham
Published: 09:36, 13 May 2020
| Updated: 09:37, 13 May 2020
Downtown Garden Centre at Gonerby Moor and Belton Garden Centre are reopening this morning.
Both centres were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but have opened their doors this morning following advice from the government.
Downtown says its ground floor and outdoor areas are open to customers. The coffee shop upstairs will remain closed.
Read moreBusinessCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorGraham Newton