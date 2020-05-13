Home   News   Article

Garden centres reopen their doors to customers in Grantham

By Graham Newton
-
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 09:36, 13 May 2020
 | Updated: 09:37, 13 May 2020

Downtown Garden Centre at Gonerby Moor and Belton Garden Centre are reopening this morning.

Both centres were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but have opened their doors this morning following advice from the government.

Downtown says its ground floor and outdoor areas are open to customers. The coffee shop upstairs will remain closed.

Read more
BusinessCoronavirusGrantham

More by this author

Graham Newton
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE