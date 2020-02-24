Residents of Cottesmore Close spotted a 'rogue firm' preying on the vulnerable over the weekend.

The firm were said to have been seen acting suspiciously in the Sunningdale area.

A resident of Sunningdale said: "A rogue firm was preying on vulnerable folk in Cottesmore Close today. They take cash, say they’re going to fetch tools and, of course, don’t come back. "

Doorstep scammers often target the most vulnerable members of the community and are known to use intimidation to force you into quick decisions or paying cash up front.

The resident continued:"I just wondered if anyone has had a similar recent experience so we can perhaps shed a light on the culprits. It’s disgusting."

Another resident added to the initial statement, warning that: "Any reputable gardener... firm or individual, wouldn’t take any payment until the job is finished or at the end of each day. Never give money up front."

Anyone who witnessed these individuals or experienced a similar incident should report it to Lincolnshire Police.

