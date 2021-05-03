Garden furniture has been stolen from homes in the Dysart Park area over the weekend.

Items were stolen from the gardens of at least two properties in the Houghton Road area on Saturday night.

Georgina Roberts posted online that her garden had been raided and items including festoon lights and garden chairs were stolen.

Georgina said: "Sadly we had intruders in our garden last night. The took 100ft festoon lights, washing line, bbq thermometer, a set of four garden chairs which have sentimental value, and a garden recliner. It’s stuff at the end of the day but if anybody sees anything please let me know."

She said that a neighbour nearby had also had items stolen from their garden on the same night.

If anybody has any information about the thefts they should call police on 101.