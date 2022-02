Fire damaged fence panels, outdoor furniture and a shed at a Grantham house this afternoon.

Grantham firefighters attended the address in Rosemary Crescent at 1.30pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: "Fire damage to fence panels, garden furniture and part of one wooden shed was extinguished using one hose reel jet and drags. Caused by heat spreading from nearby controlled burn within an incinerator bin."