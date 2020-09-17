A little girl who has fought hard through heart and breathing problems now has a safe space to play in, thanks to a Grantham charity and supportive businesses.

Two-year-old Ella-Grace Gregorich has been through a lot and when her mum, Andrea, asked the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund to help make the back garden of their new home safe, charity trustees were only too happy to help.

Ella-Grace has DiGeorge syndrome, which can cause a range of lifelong problems, including heart defects and learning difficulties.