The traditional opening of the Garden of Remembrance on St Peter’s Hill took place on Sunday.

A short ceremony was held, which was then followed by a wreath laying.

The annual Remembrance Parade will be held this Sunday, beginning from St Peter’s Hill at 10.20am, before heading towards St Wulfram's Church.

The Remembrance Garden was opened on Sunday November 7 with a short ceremony followed by a wreath laying. (52948648)

The attendees at the opening of the Garden of Remembrance included the Mayor of Grantham and SKDC Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Dean Ward; The Deputy Mayor, Coun Graham Jeal; SKDC Chairman, Coun Breda-Rae Griffin; SKDC Deputy Leader, Coun Adam Stokes; Coun Ray Wootten, Coun Linda Wootten; Coun Jacky Smith; Coun George Chivers; Coun Ian Selby.

Also in attendance was Mayor Di Youngman – Second in command at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks - as well as John and Grace Knightall of the Royal British Legion.

Felix Paine.

