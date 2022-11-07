The Garden of Remembrance was opened in Grantham with a solemn ceremony on St Peter's Hill on Sunday.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram's Church, led a short service before crosses were planted in the garden and wreaths laid at the nearby war memorial.

The Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, the leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Kelham Cooke, district councillors, veterans and local representatives were among those at the opening of the garden to pay their respects.

A cross is placed in the Garden of Remembrance in St Peter's Hill. (60479984)

The garden opened a week before the town pays its respects on Remembrance Sunday (November 13) when a parade will make its way through town to St Wulfram's Church for a service and the laying of wreaths at the church war memorial.

The parade will be led by a band from the King's School and will leave St Peter's Hill at 10.20am on November 13 to march down the High Street and Vine Street to make its way to St Wulfram's for the service at 11am.

Standard bearers at the opening ceremony in the Garden of Remembrance. (60479989)

The Garden of Remembrance will close at 3pm on November 13.