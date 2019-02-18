A garden village on the edge of Grantham which will include 3,700 homes along with shops, schools and a health centre is likely get the green light next week.

Spitalgate Heath, off Somerby Hill and opposite the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks, is one of 14 such urban expansions planned across the country by the government.

The plans have already appeared before councillors last July when they were agreed in principal, with councillors saying they wanted to “create a special place”.

Now council officers are recommending final approval on Tuesday.

They say: “The development would have wider benefits including new housing, new expenditure in the town, new customers for the existing shops and services, the creation of new places where people can live, work, be educated and enjoy recreation, and importantly facilitating and supporting the delivery of the Grantham southern relief road.”

Garden villages aim to create new communities with green spaces, good transport links and aspirational homes.

The 224 hectare village, which was already earmarked for new housing, will also include 110,000 square metres of employment space, creating up to 3,000 new jobs, a primary and secondary school, a health centre, sports facilities and shops.

A new riverside park, outdoor sports and play areas, community orchard and allotments will be connected by footpaths, cycleways and landscaped corridors.

Councillors have previously welcomed the development, including Councillor Jacky Smith, who said: “I think it’s a very good thing and we’ll be pleased to see it making a positive start and getting the development on the way.

“It’s something where we have always felt we were very privileged to get the village scheme.

“There are intentions to have riverside walks as part of it extending in to the town and beyond so there’ll be some nice walking facilities with lovely scenery, plus of course it’s on the edge of the town and will have easy access to village activities and countryside."

