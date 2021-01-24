A Grantham man who launched a gardening business during the first lockdown is looking to expand following a successful start.

Rory Koper, 23, returned to his village of Foston for his grandfather’s funeral from New York back in March 2020, just before the travel ban to the USA was enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unable to return to the States, where he was working as a manager at a British-themed restaurant, Rory established Grantham Gardening Services.