A gardening club has celebrated its 80th birthday with a party.

The Long Bennington Garden Club celebrated on Tuesday (August 22) where 50 members, family and friends joined in the celebration.

During the evening, Fiona Shilling, chairperson of the club, gave a short speech on the history of the club, from how it began during the war to the activities it does today.

Fiona Shilling being presented with a hydrangea for her contributions to the club.

She said: “We had a great evening.

“After 80 years, the club is going strong and we’re looking forward to continuing for many more years.”

Guests enjoyed fish and chips, alongside entertainment provided by the “excellent” Melody Flyte.

Food served along the night.

There was also a photo competition held during the evening, with prizes including packs of bulbs provided by the Long Bennington Rotary Club.

Fiona was also presented with a hydrangea in recognition of her contributions to the club.

Melody Flyte performing.

Anyone who is interested in joining the gardening club can get in contact with them on their website at https://longbenningtongardeningclub.com.

People can also contact amyhodson4@gmail.com.