Plans have been submitted to use a former car showroom as a gardening and outdoor store.

The Country Store, previously based in LMS on Grantham Road, Wellingore, seeks to move into the lot that housed Troops Garage in Leadenham.

The proposal, submitted to North Kesteven District Council, would not see any external alterations made to the former car showroom, which was vacated back in 2017.

Troops Garage, Leadenham, image via Google Streetview (41442703)

If successful, The Country Store would be able to offer its wide range of animal feeds, homewares and gardening supplies to the residents of Leadenham and the surrounding cliff villages area, as well as nearby towns such as Grantham and Sleaford.

The Country Store occupied a department in LMS for over eight years. However, with LMS closing, Lynsey Hampshire acquired the department as a sole trader and plans to relocate the store, with the application noting that finding a new location had been “very hard.”

During lockdown, The Country Store provided a door counter service, while offering a free delivery service in the local area, which helped customers who were shielding. This service would continue even after the move to Leadenham.

LMS Lincoln Ltd, image via Google Streetview (41442700)

The application said: “During this past four months of the coronavirus pandemic it has taught us that providing a local service has been a real lifeline to the community.

“By being located at the site in Leadenham we will be in a great position to continue to service our current catchment area and, moving forward, be able to offer our products/services in a location that is easily accessed from the A17 and beyond.

“Moving to Leadenham isn’t too far away and we can still offer our services to everyone we deal with already, as well as providing a service to new customers in that local vicinity.”

One public comment from a Leadenham resident on the application said: “This enterprise will be of great benefit to the village and will complement the nearby farm shop. The showroom has been empty for some time and therefore it is good news that a local business will be trading from there.”

