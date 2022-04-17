After an absence of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the village of Kirkby Underwood will again host its Spring Open Gardens in May.

The gardens will be open to visitors this year from 11am until 4pm (last entry) on Sunday, May 8.

Car parking and entrance tickets cost £4 for adults, children aged 16 and under free of charge, and these will be available in the yard of Nelson Green and Sons on Rippingale Road. Visitors are asked not to park on the street.

Dogs are not allowed in any of the gardens, unless they are assistance dogs.

Refreshments will be available all day in the village hall where there will also be a “Garden Themed” tombola. There will be a plant stall in one of the gardens.

There will be a free competition for all youngsters to enter as they visit the various gardens looking for clues.

At 12.20pm there will be a flypast (subject to weather and operational requirements) by a Battle of Britain Spitfire and Hurricane.

Katrine Hudson, chairman of the organising committee, said: “After two years we look forward to welcoming people back to the village and to the gardens that are open at this time of the year.

“As usual the weather has challenged all gardeners so far this spring, with low rainfall and high temperatures in March, and late frosts, gales and sleet showers in April.”

All proceeds from the day will be shared between St Mary and All Saints Church and the village hall.