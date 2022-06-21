Visitors can discover over 40 varieties of sweet peas at Easton Walled Gardens.

From June 22, sweet pea season begins and they are expected to be in full flower for about a month.

Easton Walled Gardens will be open Wednesdays to Sundays from 11am to 4pm, where visitors can wander round the gardens enjoying the visual delights of perfect blooms in stripes, bicolours, picotee, light pastels and deep velvet tones.

Visitors can enjoy Sweet Pea season at Easton Walled Gardens from June 22. (57461570)

Additionally, they can also visit the Courtyard Shop where visitors can buy seeds, as well as enjoy refreshments at the Coffee Room and Applestore throughout the day.

Admission is £8.25 for adults, £4 for children aged four to 16 and under-4s enter for free.

If you would like to find out more about how to visit, you can find out here.

