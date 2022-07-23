Residents at a residential home site in Allington say they are experiencing gas shortages, including those who are elderly and vulnerable.

Residents of Allington Gardens say they are concerned over delayed deliveries from their gas provider Avanti Gas.

Typically, and historically, residents who rely on LPG gas tanks monitor their gas usage and when their tanks reach a 20 per cent and 30 per cent they would place an order for re-supply. Delivery has usually followed within a couple of days of requesting their top up.

Allington Gardens. Photo: Google (58171114)

However, in recent months, the deliveries have been increasingly delayed, leaving some residents with just five percent left in their tanks. This has caused a concern to all but in particular has meant that some older residents who have health issues are going without heating or the ability to make hot food and drink because they are running out of gas.

One resident, Andrea Harrison, said: “We have recently had a couple both in their nineties with poor health who tried to order and they were told that if the delivery driver found out there was more gas in the tank than they said they would receive a ‘fine’ of £200! This in addition to the delay is worrying people and is really unfair.”

A spokesperson for Avanti Gas customer care, said: “We’re sorry to hear that one of our customers felt let down with the level of service that we have provided. We aim to deliver in 10 to 15 working days, however in some exceptional circumstances, deliveries have to be prioritised by evaluating the different factual circumstances of each customer, in particular where there are medical or end of life situations.

“In these challenging times for the industry we also have to review the gauge readings of our customers in a fair way and prioritise those who will run out first, meaning on rare occasions, customers will receive a delivery at a lower gauge reading than they are normally used to. Avanti Gas takes this matter seriously and is putting in place new measures so that we improve these delivery timescales.

Andrea also expressed concern over a new delivery charge, saying: “The company are now telling customers that they will receive a bill for £35 per delivery! This means if they do six deliveries on the same visit that will be six times £35 which seems completely unfair and a total scam.

“The cost of delivery is already included in the costing of the gas, but us as customers are being told this is to cover the cost of diesel in the van.”

The spokesperson for Avanti Gas customer care has clarified the delivery charges, and said: "Due to the current instability in rising transportation costs, we have chosen to implement a £35 delivery charge on all LPG deliveries from the 8th July 2022. Despite our continuing efforts to minimise the impact of this cost on our customers, a delivery charge will enable us to further protect our customers from these volatile costs.”

Brad Steadman, Vice President of Avanti Gas, said: "The previous months have been challenging for the LPG industry not just in relation to challenges associated with pandemic but also driver shortages, supply shortages, and the global energy crisis. Our distribution, customer service and delivery teams have been working tirelessly to ensure that all our customers receive their LPG deliveries on time, and we value our customers and their feedback on their experience from Avanti Gas.”