To mark Census 2021 in England and Wales, a competition has launched to find the nation’s unsung community heroes.

Twenty two people, one for each census that has taken place to date, will have their community spirit and efforts commemorated with a unique purple plaque.

The iconic purple plaques, in the brand colour of Census 2021, can be placed in or on the winner’s home, place of work or a community building depending on their preference and permissions.

TV star Joanna Page has encouraged the people of Grantham to take part in the Purple Plaques programme. (43503123)

From a schoolteacher who has transformed lives, to a doctor who has saved them; communities up and down the country are bursting with ordinary people who are doing extraordinary things.

People are being asked to nominate their community’s heroes by visiting www.census.gov.uk/census-2021-heroes

The window for nominations will close on December 31 and nominees will be judged by a panel of community champions, led by actress and TV presenter Joanna Page.

The plaques will be installed ahead of census day, 21 March 2021.

Joanna said: “2020 has been a really difficult year for all of us. The Purple Plaques initiative is a lasting and permanent way to celebrate the people who have made a real difference to their community.

“The census is all about helping shape strong and vibrant communities, so it is fitting that we are celebrating the very people who make their local areas so special.

“I’d encourage everyone in Grantham to take part and think about who deserves a purple plaque within their community.”

The census is a decennial national survey that has taken place every ten years since 1801 (with the exception of 1941). The census helps inform the provision of public services throughout the UK.

Pete Benton, ONS Director of Census and Survey Operations, said: “The census is such an important undertaking that helps inform the vital services we all rely on every single day within our communities. The search for Census Community Heroes will help us all recognise the strength of communities throughout the country.

“I look forward to seeing the nominations come in and celebrating the people who have made a real difference to the areas where they live.”