GB News confuses Grantham MP Gareth Davies with Welsh politician in its news coverage

A TV station's mix-up led to a picture of Grantham MP Gareth Davies being used instead of that of a Welsh MP with the same name.

GB News used the Grantham MP's picture instead of that of Gareth Davies, a Tory member of the Welsh parliament, and the picture was of Mr Davies speaking in the House of Commons.

The station was reporting on a story the Welsh MP's failure to vote against Covid passes in Wales. The NHS Covid pass for clubs and large events will be introduced on Monday after Senedd member Mr Davies failed to get on Zoom, allowing the Welsh Government to win by one vote.

Left: Gareth Davies MS, a Welsh Conservative politician. Right: Gareth Davies MP for Grantham and Stamford. (52054489)

The incorrect version of the story was later deleted and replaced by the correct Gareth Davies, but not before the story had been shared on social media.

The mistake was spotted by social media expert Owen Williams who said: “Ahh, GB News – can’t find the right Gareth Davies, type out a Member of the Senedd’s correct suffix, or even source a photograph of the actual Senedd."

And Owen Williams tweeted: "Ahh, @GBNEWS… can't find the right Gareth Davies, type out a Member of the Senedd's correct suffix, or even source a photograph of the actual Senedd. I'd laugh if it weren't so painful."