Students at Charles Read Academy received their long-awaited GCSE results, having missed months of school, and the cancellation of exams due to Covid-19.

But the academy, in Corby Glen, says their hard work in the run up to lockdown has not been in vain.

Following the Government’s announcement on Monday, the grades that academies submitted for each student have now been awarded.

Charles Read Academy (40911243)

They have received grades which reflect the effort they put in over the course of their time in education, as judged by their teachers.

Part of the David Ross Education Trust, the academy says its staff and teachers have worked extremely hard to make sure that the grading for every student is as fair as possible, and allows students to take their next step – whether that is continuing with their education, or moving into employment or training.

This year the following students did particularly well and will go on to pursue a number of exciting post-16 paths:

Dylan Tynan achieved four grade 9s, two 8s, and one 7 and plans to study for A Levels in English Literature, maths, philosophy and politics at The King’s School in Grantham. He will continue to pursue his table tennis training with Grantham College at an elite level and prepare for next year’s Paralympics.

Jada Adams achieved two grade 9s, an 8, three 7s and two 6s and plans to study Sociology, Psychology and Biology A levels at Bourne Academy.

Milotas Keinys achieved two grade 9s, four 7s and two 6s. He plans to study Computing at Stamford College.

Yasmine Barwell achieved two grade 8s, three 7s, and two 6s. She plans to study A levels in Law, Psychology and Business at New College in Stamford.

Jonah Dixon who achieved one grade 8, five 7s, and one 6 plans to attend Walton Sixth Form to undertakeA levels in Maths, Business and Sport.

Gracie Scott achieved one grade 8, four 7s, and two 6s. She will study A levels in Chemistry, Photography and Art at Priory Ruskin Academy.

Since 2018, a new grading system has been in place, with 9 – 1 replacing the old A* - G. Under the new system a Grade 7 equates to an A and 4 reads across to a C. The new grade 9 was designed to reward the very brightest and best students across the country.

Sue Jones, principal of Charles Read Academy, said: “I am very proud of the students and staff – their hard work and commitment has really paid off and they have got the grades they deserve. Not only do we have some very strong grades overall but our students have made fantastic progress over the last 18 months. It is so lovely to get some positive news in these challenging times.”

Stuart Burns, chief executive of the David Ross Education Trust, added: “We are incredibly proud of all of our Year 11 students today – they have shown great resilience in the face of unprecedented uncertainty. There have been some outstanding results for individuals, notably Dylan Tynan, Molly Greenhalgh, Jada Adams and Melissa Leach.

“Clearly this year has been extremely challenging, and we are committed to supporting every student to make the right decisions about their next step, whether that is into the right courses at a sixth form or onto other destinations of choice.

“As well as my congratulations to each and every student, I want to pay tribute to our staff – none of this would have been possible without their outstanding support and tireless work to guide our students safely through the trials and tribulations of the recent months.”

Read more EducationGrantham