GCSE results coverage from schools in and around Grantham
We are publishing GCSE results, news and photos from schools across the Grantham area.
This year marked a return to formal exams for pupils after last year's GCSE grades were awarded by teachers.
The schools we'll be covering are:
- King's School
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School
- Charles Read Academy
- West Grantham Secondary Academy
- Priory Ruskin Academy
- Walton Girls' School
- Priory Belvoir Academy
- Sir William Robertson Academy
Make sure you check back here to find out how pupils have done.
If you have received your results today and would like to share news of how you did and what you're up to next, contact us by 11am on 01476 562291 or e-mail comment@granthamjournal.co.uk. You can also send your results day photos to the same e-mail address.
Place a message of congratulations on the family notice page in next week's newspaper. To arrange this e-mail bmd@iliffepublishing or call 01780 484830.