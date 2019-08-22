GCSE results day 2019: Walton Academy, Grantham

Students at Grantham's Walton Academy, part of Diverse Academies, are celebrating another year for top GCSEs.

Over 74 per cent of grades were at least 4-9 in the core subjects of maths and English, with 82 per cent of grades at 4 and above in English, and 79 per cent at grade 4 and above in maths.

Overall, 73 per cent of students achieved five GCSEs within the highest grades of 4-9.

In another excellent year for the academy, 32 grade 9s were achieved which more than doubles last year’s total, and the overall attainment of students was also up from 2018 results.

In Level 2 BTEC, 59 per cent of grades were the top grades of merit, distinction* distinction.

Students excelled in chemistry and philosophy and ethics, where the highest number of 7 - 9 grades were achieved. In chemistry, 79 per cent of students achieved a grade 7 or above and 65 per cent in

philosophy and ethics.

Based on this solid set of results, many students will now remain at Walton to study Level 3 courses in the post-16 centre, with others going onto other post-16 providers and apprenticeships.

One of this year’s top performers was Jessica Ambrose, who achieved eight 9 grades and one 8 grade. She said: “I am ecstatic to receive such good results – I was shaking with excitement! Me

and my mum cried together.”

Zoe Mowlem celebrated achieving three 9 grades, four 8 grades and two 7 grades. On collecting such great results, she said: “I was not expecting these results, I am over the moon with what I have achieved.”

The outgoing head girl, Layla Stephenson, achieved a strong set of results with three 9 grades, three 8 grades, two 7 grades and a distinction in her BTEC performing arts course. She said: “I am pleased with my results and I am looking forward to starting graphic design.”

This year’s success at GCSE level follows the achievement of a Progress 8 score of ‘well above average’, which placed Walton as the top school in Grantham, the highest performing non-

selective school in Lincolnshire, and within the top 5 per cent of schools nationally.

Principal Will Teece said: “We are exceptionally proud of what all our students have achieved in their GCSE results, they have performed phenomenally well and should be very proud. This year’s results see a further increase on our record breaking results last year and I am immensely proud of what our academy has achieved.

"Our outcomes reflect the limitless commitment, resilience and hard work demonstrated by our students and the professionalism of our staff in supporting them through their studies – this really has been a team effort. Each and every student has excelled and we wish them all every success in their chosen next steps.”